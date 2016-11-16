Controversial Codes of Conduct

Whitworth gives out conduct violations for many reasons, but the majority are given to students who allegedly break one of the Big Three campus rules, which are no possession of drugs or alcohol on campus, no cohabitation and no disruption of community life.

One senior student reported that she received a Big Three violation for disturbing the community. Wanting to remain anonymous for this Whitworthian article, this student talked about the process of receiving a violation.

“We were frolfing, and the tradition when you frolf at night and get to Eric Johnston is to stand up on the salt pillar and then pull down your pants and take that first throw,” the senior said. “I am high-key eternally salty about getting fined because I had a coat on that reached down to my knees and I had jeans on, so the only part that you could see were my knees.”

The senior was stopped by a security guard who was locking up Eric Johnston at the time. The security guard came over and asked her a few questions as she jumped off of the pillar, and asked for her ID, the senior said.

The senior did not feel that a Big Three violation fit her actions of pulling pants down on the salt pillar, but that a slap on the wrist would have been a better fit.

“I did not feel that I was disturbing the community, particularly when the community at large all do that,” the senior said.

Any student that is reported to have a conduct violation is required to go to a hearing with Student Life to talk about the details of the alleged violation and to receive consequences. Timothy Caldwell, director of Residence Life said students involved in a hearing and those leading the hearing are usually able to participate in healthy discussion.

“I would like to say that a lot of [conduct meetings] end positively,” Caldwell said. “It depends on the view of the student. Most students understand — it’s usually pretty cut and dry, right?— did you break it or did you not.”