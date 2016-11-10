Students find help in counseling sessions

“We recently renovated the building and added another office to make sure we could accommodate the counselors that were on staff,” Soucineck said.

Due to the retirement of counselor Pam Oswalt last week, the counseling department is adjusting to her absence.

“It hasn’t been decided yet, but Monica... has let us know that we still will be able to fill those hours,” Soucineck said. “So whether or not that’s allocated among the rest of us staff so that we are working more hours per week, or having Monica hire somebody with those hours [has yet to be determined].”

The Whitworth counseling center allows students 10 free counseling sessions per year. However, other options are available if students need more.

“If a student is looking for more long-term counseling, then what we do is we have multiple conversations with that person about connecting them to another provider in the community,” Soucineck said. “We help them figure out who their insurance covers, [and] what their insurance covers. We are happy to help walk them through that process.”

Another option for students is to go to the Marriage and Family Therapy Center in Tacoma Hall. Sessions are provided by graduate students obtaining their degrees. All sessions at the clinic are free and unlimited.