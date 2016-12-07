In the Loop: Professors should wait to be asked about politics

Knowing they are in such disagreement with the professor, students could hesitate to participate in class with alternate perspectives. They could worry that they would be graded differently from other students. Most importantly, they could become concerned that their learning environment is coming from a biased perspective, and that they are not getting a complete education of the issues.

Especially in the Core program, political interludes can be problematic. There is rarely an opportunity for Core students to speak during lecture, especially in 150 and 250. Discussion of where a politician might lie on the ideological scale? By all means, professors should encourage understanding of political systems and ideologies and facilitate educational discussions, especially considering the context of Core.

However, pointed comments about a candidate in a lecture to nearly 200 students is an unnecessary bias that doesn’t allow for discussion of the issues, and instead polarizes students. Core is structured to push students’ ideological beliefs and help them construct their foundational ideas about the world, which often involve politics. However, at a university that preaches inclusivity and acceptance, students should not be isolated by ideas in a classroom where they cannot express their own.

It is of course up to professors to decide how to talk about politics for their own classes and classroom environments. To some extent, we trust Whitworth professors to use discretion to decide what is appropriate and how to use their very influential positions. We also encourage them to consider how vocalizing their opinions, and especially discouraging opposition to their ideas, may affect the students’ learning environment.

