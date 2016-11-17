Midnight Madness 2016

Andrew Goodwin
Grateful Harwood leads women into 2016
After nearly losing her life to a brain injury in high school, Callie Harwood is still excited to be back out on the basketball court.
Harwood, a third-year forward, plays with permanent tubing in her head after an emergency surgery for a ruptured brain abscess her during junior year of high school.
“My nurse told me when I got to the hospital that it was life or death,” Harwood said. “That’s when I realized how serious it was.”
Harwood said doctors discovered the abscess thanks to an MRI, but after she was rushed to the hospital the abscess ruptured. The rupture forced Harwood to undergo multiple surgeries, and after those were successful she missed the second half of her junior basketball season.
Missing that season was nerve-wracking, Harwood said, because she knew collegiate coaches pay special attention to a player’s third year. Head coach Helen Higgs, though, stuck with her, which Harwood said was one of the reasons she ended up at Whitworth.
“It meant more to me that [Higgs] still wanted me and was still there for me,” Harwood said.
Coach Higgs said she was simply concerned about Harwood’s well-being and does not talk to her much about it today, because Higgs believes the injury does not define Harwood.
When asked what does define Harwood, Higgs had a quick answer: her fire.
“She’s one of our most passionate players on the court, which we all feed off,” junior guard Grace Douglas said.
Higgs and Harwood’s teammates also said they appreciate her outspoken nature.
“Callie is definitely a communicator. You can hear her everywhere she goes,” junior Erika Kuehn said.
In addition to her passion and communication, the Pirates return their third leading scorer and rebounder in Harwood. After graduating All-American guard KC McConnell and All-Conference Honorable Mention forward Faith Emerson, Harwood will be looked upon to replace some of their production.
Coming into the season the Pirates will look for Harwood to foul less on defense and become a force on the boards, Higgs said. In their exhibition against Whitworth alumni, Harwood pulled down 15 rebounds and picked up only two fouls.
“You don’t replace someone like KC with one person,” Higgs cautioned, “[Callie’s] a player that we can get a little more out of though.”
Harwood agrees. During the pre-season the team worked with U-District, a Spokane organization that does agility training. She credited her cleaner defense partially to her work improving agility and footwork.
Her teammates noticed the change in practice. Kuehn said Harwood’s body control is improved this season, and Douglas said she is becoming “craftier” with her strength in order to stay in games.
Considering those improvements, it is no coincidence Harwood played 27 minutes against the alumni, eight more than she averaged last season. In the matchup, Harwood also put up 25 points while shooting 60 percent from the field.
The performance impressed Higgs, who referenced the alumni game several times while talking about Harwood.
If it is a preview into her season, her teammates, coaches and fans are in for a treat as the Bucs chase a return to the NCAA tournament.
Senior captains ready for one last ride
Over the last few years, four Whitworth seniors have impressed fans with clutch three-point shooting, acrobatic finishes and stout defense.
In the process of winning three straight Northwest Conference Titles, Drew Sears, Kenny Love, Derek Isaak, and Christian Jurlina also grew to be close friends.
Now it is time for one last ride with a single goal in mind: winning a national championship.
“Starting in their recruitment, they saw an opportunity to do something that hasn’t been done here before,” head coach Matt Logie said. “They’ve backed that talk up with their habits and commitment since day one. “
Sears, Jurlina and Love are the last men standing from an initial class of eight in the fall of 2013. The three of them, joined the next year by Isaak, bonded over their time in the Whitworth program and the growth they achieved together.
As freshmen, Jurlina and Love played major minutes off the bench, and Jurlina finished among the team leaders in scoring. Sears had a tougher initial transition and had to wait his turn as a freshman.
“I got my butt kicked every day in practice by the guys ahead of me,” he said.
Sears said the butt-kicking toughened him up, though. Now, he appreciates the way then-juniors Adam Wilks and Taylor Farnsworth challenged him in practice because it gave him a chance to see the player he wanted to become. The Bucs saw that player when Sears led the conference in blocks last season with over two per game.
Jurlina said the most demanding transition was in practice. In his home country, Australia, teams practice two or three times per week, so moving to everyday practices proved to be difficult. He said the investment from teammates and coaches helped him push through and he strives to pay it forward and invest in the underclassmen as a senior.
“As a junior and senior, I made it my mission to get to know everyone on the team,” Jurlina said. “I want to connect on a deeper level than basketball.”
Connection was part of what Isaak looked for when he transferred from Northwest Nazarene University to Whitworth in 2014. Northwest Nazarene was a difficult place to build relationships due to the season-to-season turnover, Isaak said.
As he entered Whitworth as a sophomore transfer, Isaak said the changes were difficult, but he felt welcomed into the Pirate program and culture. In his final season at Whitworth Isaak says he is solidly in a role he enjoys.
“I’m a glue guy,” Isaak said. “I do whatever the team needs to play better.”
If Isaak is the glue guy, Jurlina is the sweet-shooting wing and Sears is the defensive anchor then Kenny Love is the Pirates’ go-to guy.
Earlier in November, D3Hoops chose Love as an honorable mention preseason All-American, which is not the first time he received national recognition. After his sophomore season, the National Association of Basketball Coaches named Love a third-team All-American.
“[Love] makes people around him better and of the same token, is one of our best scorers,” Logie said.
Love enjoys the bond he has with the other three seniors, who all live together off-campus. The four took on the role of team leaders and invite the younger players over to watch NBA games and eat together.
Logie said their growth and leadership are great examples of what he expects from players in his program. He said the seniors set the tone in practice and almost serve as assistant coaches.
“As much as we expect them to be dynamic athletes, we also see a leadership component and a passing of the torch to the younger classmates,” Logie said.
While the torches Logie talked about were figurative, there is one illustrious object the seniors would like to pass down to the next generation of Pirates: the national championship trophy.
“To [win a championship] and bring it to Whitworth would mean the world to us,” Jurlina said.