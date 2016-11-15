Whitworth stands in Affirmation of Inclusive Community

Ten minutes before the gathering officially began on Tuesday, 50 people formed a ring outside of the HUB with the number steadily growing.

English professor Leonard Oakland paced in the middle of the circle while students asked if others needed a sign or wanted to make one. Faculty, staff and students in the inner ring of the circle held signs reading: "Welcome — not walls" and "We stand with Muslim students."

Oakland and a small group of students including junior Ryan Karpenko led the inclusivity demonstration to show solidarity and support for groups feeling threatened or hurt by the election of Donald Trump as the 45th president.

"In the wake of this historic election many people have felt threatened," Oakland said at noon to start the event. "All are welcome, everyone here at Whitworth."

Whitworth is a welcoming and inclusive place to all of its community members and students, staff and faculty should not feel threatened, Oakland said. As Oakland spoke the crowd continued to grow with some standing eight people deep in the circle. Attendees spilled onto the Hello Walk, surrounding flower beds and stood on the HUB brick window boxes.

"All of this represents what Whitworth has been about in my five decades and continues to be about," Oakland said.

Oakland led the group in a rendition of "He's Got the Whole World in His Hands" with attendees suggesting groups or identities to add into verses. Suggested verses included: religious groups that often oppose each other; gay and straight people; people of color; Republicans and Democrats; and people with disabilities.

Students interspersed in the circle then read a pledge that asked members of the community to protect, stand with and listen to a variety of groups or identities with attendees answering "I will" after each group.

Oakland concluded the gathering with the song "We Shall Overcome" while safety pins were passed around to be a visual example of continued solidarity.

"This is an incredible statement — it means something to everyone here," Karpenko said. He asked attendees to stay after the demonstration to introduce themselves to others and give someone a hug.

"This is one of my proudest days here," Oakland said.

