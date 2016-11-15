Residents enter theme houses in need of maintenance and refurbished appliances

“We weren’t told that any time that a machine that is currently placed in a house goes out of working order they will replace it with a new machine,” Duarte said. “This [was] unknown information to us.”

Duarte and her housemates chose their theme house partially because of the free washer and dryer, so they decided to deal with the leaking machine, Duarte said.

“They turned off the water to our house,” Duarte said. “For half the week, for half the house.”

The maintenance crew eventually came and took both the washing machine and dryer and replaced them both with coin-operated machines, Duarte said.

“[The house] comes pre-furnished, but this is a very generic term so you don’t know what you’re exactly getting,” Duarte said. In her house that meant a built-in bookshelf and a lamp, in addition to a broken couch and an old rug the previous residents left.

“It’s like if you had a dorm and you just let the dorm run without doing checkouts at the end of the year, and without doing repairs,” Duarte said.

Sophomores Meiyah Neely and Talya Jackson of the Powerpuff Girls theme house decided to live in a theme house this year because they did not enjoy traditional on-campus living and wanted a change.

Although they enjoy living in their theme house and like that they have the freedom to “cook [their] own food” and “come and go as [they please],” they have had issues with appliances and pest control, Jackson said.