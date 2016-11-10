Young voters seek the end of the Electoral College

With the 2016 Presidential election now closed, many Americans had their eyes on news stations that covered the electoral votes as they came in. While the Electoral College system has been used to elect presidents since 1787, many people, especially young voters, have expressed dissatisfaction with the American system of voting.

A 2013 Gallup study found that 69 percent of voters ages 18 to 29 would “vote ‘for’ doing away with the Electoral College.” Many college students who voted for the first time in the 2016 election, fall into that category.

“I feel like it’s kind of ridiculous because they push you and push you to vote, but then in the end, your vote doesn’t really matter,” Whitworth sophomore Wynter Nelson said before the election.

Nelson intended to vote in the 2016 election, but said she felt that young voters’ views of the Electoral College could cause them to not vote.

“People should feel like their voice is being heard and I feel like people aren’t feeling that,” Nelson said.